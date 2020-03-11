Fmr LLC Lowers Stock Position in National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 949,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292,273 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in National Energy Services Reunited were worth $8,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NESR. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 89,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,848,000. 23.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NESR shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on National Energy Services Reunited from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of NESR opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. National Energy Services Reunited Corp has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.96 million, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $185.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.76 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 5.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Energy Services Reunited Corp will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through Production Services, and Drilling and Evaluation Services segments. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, such as nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; primary and remedial cementing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; and filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units.

