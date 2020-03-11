Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 67.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,238,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500,600 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Jounce Therapeutics were worth $10,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNCE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 595.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 13,763 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 12.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 46,608 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 5.9% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 122,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $528,000. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 7,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $55,627.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,274 shares of company stock worth $88,207. 44.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. Jounce Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 12.06 and a current ratio of 12.06. The firm has a market cap of $148.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 3.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.38.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.40). Jounce Therapeutics had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 41.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics Inc will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JNCE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

