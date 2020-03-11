Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Director Ray C. Davis Acquires 1,281,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2020

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Director Ray C. Davis purchased 1,281,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.77 per share, with a total value of $9,953,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,341,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,210,300.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:ET opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average of $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.14%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ET shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ET. grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

