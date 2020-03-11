Fmr LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Fmr LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $10,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 408,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,057,000 after buying an additional 18,168 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 286,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 252,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 19,468 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 236,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,127,000 after purchasing an additional 29,215 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 211,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,240,000 after purchasing an additional 13,955 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $87.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.55. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.25 and a fifty-two week high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

