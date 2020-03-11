Fmr LLC Buys 138 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $10,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIA. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 720.4% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 278,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,321,000 after buying an additional 244,208 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,363,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,850,000 after buying an additional 200,241 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 569,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,260,000 after buying an additional 82,221 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 120,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,212,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,124,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $250.37 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $237.09 and a 52 week high of $295.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $281.63 and a 200 day moving average of $276.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.8039 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $9.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

