Fmr LLC Has $10.36 Million Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,264 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,676 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.08% of SVB Financial Group worth $10,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,450,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 54.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 40.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 157,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,973,000 after buying an additional 45,460 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total transaction of $44,636.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,877.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,413 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,094 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $161.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.19. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $144.67 and a 12 month high of $270.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.54.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $847.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.84 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 32.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIVB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stephens raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.33.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

