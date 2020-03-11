Fmr LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN)

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,600 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.51% of Urogen Pharma worth $10,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Urogen Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 6.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 22,687 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urogen Pharma in the third quarter valued at $1,186,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 28.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 53.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ URGN opened at $27.69 on Wednesday. Urogen Pharma Ltd has a 12 month low of $20.72 and a 12 month high of $41.21. The company has a market capitalization of $608.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.37.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.16). As a group, research analysts predict that Urogen Pharma Ltd will post -5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on URGN. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urogen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Urogen Pharma from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, National Securities began coverage on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

