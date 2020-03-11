EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,057,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,742 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $11,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.07. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.58.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). EQT had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. EQT’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. MKM Partners upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

