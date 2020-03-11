Fmr LLC Cuts Stock Position in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,139 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.21% of Avalara worth $11,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 580,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,513,000 after purchasing an additional 29,351 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 227,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 212,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,575,000 after purchasing an additional 30,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 277.4% in the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 157,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,547,000 after acquiring an additional 115,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVLR. ValuEngine raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Avalara in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Avalara in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.46.

AVLR opened at $77.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.78 and a beta of 0.45. Avalara Inc has a one year low of $52.55 and a one year high of $96.96.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $107.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.09 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Avalara Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $1,342,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 12,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $1,080,853.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,894.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,154 shares of company stock valued at $7,209,113 in the last ninety days. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.