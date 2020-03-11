SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,769 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.28% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $12,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 207,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,706,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 177,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,894,000 after buying an additional 24,763 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 172,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after buying an additional 27,470 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,696,000. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 159,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,187,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $85.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.98. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $98.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

