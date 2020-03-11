Fmr LLC Sells 68,050 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP)

Fmr LLC cut its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 260,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 68,050 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $12,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 15,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 16,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $47.67 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $57.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.89 and a beta of 0.49.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.29). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.543 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is presently -1,142.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

