Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 12,750 Shares of AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.27% of AdvanSix worth $7,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AdvanSix by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 888,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,731,000 after buying an additional 32,429 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

In other AdvanSix news, Director Michael Marberry bought 34,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $494,328.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,652.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon Spurlin bought 11,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.66 per share, with a total value of $148,944.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,851.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised AdvanSix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on AdvanSix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of ASIX stock opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $336.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average of $20.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. AdvanSix Inc has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $33.62.

AdvanSix Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.