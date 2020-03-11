Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 348,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 18,767 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Echo Global Logistics were worth $7,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $417,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,044,132.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ECHO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

NASDAQ ECHO opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.72. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $25.95.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $531.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.39 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

