Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,287 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,595 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.83% of Orthofix Medical worth $7,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,159 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OFIX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Orthofix Medical from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Sidoti cut their price target on Orthofix Medical from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock opened at $30.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $585.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Orthofix Medical Inc has a twelve month low of $28.81 and a twelve month high of $57.85.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $121.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jon Carl Serbousek acquired 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.48 per share, for a total transaction of $102,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,509.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

