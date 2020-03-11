BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 61,079 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 72.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 61,079 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $11,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 54,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 298.7% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 16,856 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $806,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.08.

In other news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,997,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $53.86 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $49.77 and a one year high of $78.38. The firm has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.95 and its 200-day moving average is $70.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

