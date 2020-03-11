BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $13.24 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $13,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CL. State Street Corp grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,249,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,213,000 after acquiring an additional 210,742 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,066,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,802,000 after acquiring an additional 164,543 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,969,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,090,000 after acquiring an additional 72,563 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,739,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,289,000 after acquiring an additional 35,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,754,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,457,000 after acquiring an additional 50,366 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $1,222,087.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,081,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,468,917.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $50,356.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,111,956.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,265 shares of company stock worth $20,736,704 in the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $71.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.72. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $77.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.52.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 60.78%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

