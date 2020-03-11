Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Buys 6,645 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,325 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,645 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average of $14.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.28.

In related news, Director Richard W. Neu purchased 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $79,532.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 216,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,635.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.