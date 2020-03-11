Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 130,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $27,573,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,969,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605,966 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 20,840.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,030 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $513,683,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,700,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,965,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,139 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,118,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $873,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,377 shares during the period. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BABA. HSBC began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.70 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from to in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.29.

NYSE:BABA opened at $206.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.97. The stock has a market cap of $525.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.08.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

