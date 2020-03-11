Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,622 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 11,795 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.7% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $40,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,190,000. Change Path LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,814,759. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $182.60 on Wednesday. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $148.02 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.15. The firm has a market cap of $361.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.62.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

