Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 553,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 48,605 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Chevron were worth $66,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cipher Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 55,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,644,000 after buying an additional 23,117 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,614,000. Napier Park Global Capital US LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $541,000. Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $84.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.28, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.22. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.69.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

