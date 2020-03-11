State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Shares Purchased by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 517,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,615 shares during the quarter. State Street comprises about 1.7% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of State Street worth $40,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STT. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in State Street by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 748,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,289,000 after acquiring an additional 201,163 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in State Street by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in State Street by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 25,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in State Street by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 25,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on State Street from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.67.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $793,975.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STT opened at $56.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Corp has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

