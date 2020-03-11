Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,041,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,147 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.58% of Docusign worth $77,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,644,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Docusign by 306.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 66,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 50,003 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Docusign by 643.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 324,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,078,000 after purchasing an additional 280,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Docusign by 333.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 37,067 shares in the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $79.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.23. Docusign Inc has a 12 month low of $43.13 and a 12 month high of $92.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.47 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOCU. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Docusign from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Docusign to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Docusign from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Docusign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

In other Docusign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 10,821 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $801,403.26. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 191,408 shares in the company, valued at $14,175,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 722,647 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $54,017,863.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,895,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,551,682 shares of company stock worth $116,660,625 over the last quarter. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

