Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Takes $2.42 Million Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 43,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 71.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $36.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.94. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.89 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

