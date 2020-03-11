Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $35.15 Million Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 324,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,690 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $35,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,282,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Paypal by 10,691.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 601,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 595,642 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new stake in Paypal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,492,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Paypal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,127,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Paypal by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,202,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $130,128,000 after acquiring an additional 460,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $109.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.53. The company has a market cap of $130.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $94.77 and a 1 year high of $124.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total transaction of $9,977,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,749,253.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 217,074 shares of company stock valued at $23,804,804. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.97.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

