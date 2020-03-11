Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Sells 11,562 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,857 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 11,562 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 2.1% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $49,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.35.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,400 shares of company stock valued at $29,073,061. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HD opened at $225.70 on Wednesday. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $179.57 and a 1 year high of $247.36. The company has a market capitalization of $249.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.07%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

