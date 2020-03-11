Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $21.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 65.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.07.

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock opened at $10.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $851.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07. Brigham Minerals has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.99.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $33.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.67 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brigham Minerals will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director James R. Levy sold 2,955,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $51,371,977.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Yorktown X. Associates Llc sold 802,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $13,944,391.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,523,000 after purchasing an additional 173,475 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 319,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 43,809 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 95,221 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,499,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 153,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

