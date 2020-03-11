Capital Impact Advisors LLC Takes $1.60 Million Position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $660,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In related news, CAO Roy Benhorin sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $897,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 629,435 shares of company stock worth $57,867,189.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Stephens cut Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.63.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $108.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,356.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.57. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $59.94 and a 12-month high of $129.83.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.88 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business’s revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.