Capital Impact Advisors LLC Buys 23,037 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,037 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Green Dot worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 132.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Dot alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $30.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Green Dot Co. has a 1-year low of $21.97 and a 1-year high of $66.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.41.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. Green Dot had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $238.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.