Capital Impact Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $41,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 611.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. 67.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDGL shares. UBS Group raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.17.

In related news, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $126,564,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 47.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $85.81 on Wednesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $74.05 and a 1-year high of $145.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.46 and a 200 day moving average of $92.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.13). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

