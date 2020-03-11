Capital Impact Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lowered its position in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,107 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Texas Roadhouse worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,553,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $459,074,000 after purchasing an additional 308,212 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 165,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 46,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXRH opened at $49.59 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 52-week low of $46.44 and a 52-week high of $72.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $725.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.68 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.57.

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

