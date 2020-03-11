Capital Impact Advisors LLC Has $2.22 Million Holdings in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM opened at $218.32 on Wednesday. EPAM Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $157.16 and a 1-year high of $248.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.07.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $632.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.11 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems Inc will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $263.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $254.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.00.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

