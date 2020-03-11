Capital Impact Advisors LLC Buys 2,614 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,041,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,805,000 after acquiring an additional 91,310 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 18,853.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,454,000 after acquiring an additional 735,272 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,762,000 after acquiring an additional 199,705 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 441,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,996,000. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $209,800.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,701 shares in the company, valued at $589,198.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $292,441.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,641 shares of company stock worth $4,976,586 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $92.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.78. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.85 and a 1 year high of $119.65.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.54 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business’s revenue was up 85.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.53.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

