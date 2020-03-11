Capital Impact Advisors LLC Acquires 2,107 Shares of Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SSTK. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 182.8% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SSTK opened at $34.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.00. Shutterstock Inc has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $48.34.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $166.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.54 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Shutterstock Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is 91.89%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SSTK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

