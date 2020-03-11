Capital Impact Advisors LLC Sells 1,716 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,904 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.3% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 590,430 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $138,874,000 after acquiring an additional 323,177 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 88,520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,829,000 after acquiring an additional 10,153 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 15,113 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 154,150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,271,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. New Street Research lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $251.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.16.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total value of $1,845,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,894 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,484.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.85, for a total transaction of $217,493.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,059.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,831,530 in the last three months. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA stock opened at $261.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $264.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.89. The company has a market capitalization of $159.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.76, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $132.60 and a 52-week high of $316.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

