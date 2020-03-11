Barclays PLC Cuts Position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,627 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Stoneridge worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 950,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,874,000 after buying an additional 63,799 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,240 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,651,000 after buying an additional 54,200 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 547,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,039,000 after buying an additional 17,783 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 467,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,718,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRI opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.69 and its 200 day moving average is $29.71. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $34.46.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $190.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.67 million. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. Research analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Stoneridge announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

SRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Stoneridge from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stoneridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

