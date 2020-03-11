Capital Analysts LLC Has $135,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 614,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,504,000 after purchasing an additional 34,478 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 815.7% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 11,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 183.3% in the third quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 33,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,248,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSX. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 2,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.71 per share, with a total value of $153,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $63.36 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.30.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

