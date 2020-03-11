BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 22,337 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 73.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,337 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $10,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter worth about $1,949,311,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in L3Harris during the third quarter valued at $446,171,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,551,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter valued at approximately $274,375,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter valued at approximately $269,716,000. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris alerts:

L3Harris stock opened at $196.12 on Wednesday. L3Harris has a one year low of $158.00 and a one year high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $217.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.23.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. L3Harris’s payout ratio is 29.76%.

In other news, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total value of $14,860,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,443 shares in the company, valued at $98,869,443.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,530 shares of company stock valued at $27,148,116 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on L3Harris from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.83.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.