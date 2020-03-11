Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 137,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 70,353 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $9,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Progressive by 562.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR opened at $77.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.67. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $67.94 and a twelve month high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.98%. On average, analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

In other Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,826,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $583,851.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,203 shares of company stock worth $1,865,255. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

