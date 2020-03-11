BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 2,113 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $9,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 7,205.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Shares of SRE opened at $130.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.57. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.08%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $167.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Cfra upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.20.

In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $1,284,350.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,719.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $246,081.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.