Capital Analysts LLC Grows Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABBV. UBS Group lifted their price target on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $87.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $131.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.40. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.66 and a 52-week high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

