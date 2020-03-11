Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Siebert Williams Shank

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) was upgraded by research analysts at Siebert Williams Shank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PE. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Parsley Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Parsley Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks cut Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Shares of NYSE PE opened at $7.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.98. Parsley Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average of $16.72.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $522.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.82 million. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 4.87%. Parsley Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parsley Energy will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Parsley Energy news, Director A R. Alameddine bought 10,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. 12.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Parsley Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Parsley Energy by 438.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,517,271 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,746 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Parsley Energy by 13.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 112,317 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Parsley Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Parsley Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,221,000. 64.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

