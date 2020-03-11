Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 990 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 165.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 480,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after acquiring an additional 14,368 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 11,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $641,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 59,723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 29,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,664,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 243,739,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,794,585.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $6,772,109.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 959,624 shares of company stock valued at $18,933,827 over the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.57. Kinder Morgan Inc has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

