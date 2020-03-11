Blair William & Co. IL Increases Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 801,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.35% of AMETEK worth $79,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,264,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,322,967,000 after buying an additional 1,158,685 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,111,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $908,761,000 after purchasing an additional 102,888 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,610,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,001,000 after purchasing an additional 76,480 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,725,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,575,000 after purchasing an additional 90,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,465,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,694,000 after purchasing an additional 147,852 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AME stock opened at $82.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.73 and a 52-week high of $102.31. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.37%.

In other news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,801,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $524,916.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,566 shares of company stock worth $1,751,939. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Langenberg & Company lowered shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AMETEK from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.40.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.