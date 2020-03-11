BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $13,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 19.9% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 7,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,128,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 19,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.79.

ITW stock opened at $164.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.55. The company has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.92 and a 1-year high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.