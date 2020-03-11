Capital Analysts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 41,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 205,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,080,000 after buying an additional 105,300 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 474.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,417,000 after buying an additional 63,894 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 304,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,954,000 after buying an additional 14,464 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $246,081.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,635.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $1,284,350.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,719.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRE opened at $130.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.22. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 57.08%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRE. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.20.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.