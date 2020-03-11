Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $19.76 Million Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,150 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 46,010 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $19,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in VMware by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 14,351 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $1,425,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,837 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,300 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,529 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other VMware news, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $319,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,375 shares in the company, valued at $8,384,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VMW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura increased their price target on VMware from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on VMware from $186.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on VMware from to in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. VMware presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.36.

VMW stock opened at $113.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.35. The company has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.65 and a twelve month high of $206.80.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. VMware had a net margin of 62.27% and a return on equity of 48.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

