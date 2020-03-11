Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 535,835 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,728 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.07% of American Express worth $66,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,361,131 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $791,897,000 after purchasing an additional 167,174 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,398,187 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $423,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,940,393 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $364,785,000 after purchasing an additional 23,948 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,657,462 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $206,337,000 after purchasing an additional 99,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,357,000. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total transaction of $2,301,948.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,692.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,261. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP opened at $103.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $87.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. American Express has a 1-year low of $96.93 and a 1-year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.64.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

