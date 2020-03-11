Blair William & Co. IL Buys 2,238 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 740,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.35% of Northern Trust worth $78,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,015,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 21.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 62,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 10,944 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 962,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,223,000 after purchasing an additional 26,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 167.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 266,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,874,000 after purchasing an additional 166,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $74.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $69.21 and a 52 week high of $110.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $108,701.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 3,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $385,891.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,958 shares of company stock valued at $5,563,935 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

