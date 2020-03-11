Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) CFO John D. Chandler Purchases 13,000 Shares

Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) CFO John D. Chandler purchased 13,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $195,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,861.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.69. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.47. Williams Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.82%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 5.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 40.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 365.0% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 5.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 50,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.10.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

