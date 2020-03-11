DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CEO Kevin R. Sayer Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.02, for a total transaction of $1,614,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kevin R. Sayer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.39, for a total transaction of $1,454,340.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.62, for a total transaction of $1,383,720.00.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $279.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.47. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.44 and a 52 week high of $306.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.19.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.00 million. DexCom had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 22.65%. Analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 1,475.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in DexCom by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in DexCom by 33.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on DXCM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.95.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

